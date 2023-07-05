Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

