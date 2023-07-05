Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $325.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

