Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

