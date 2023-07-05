Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

