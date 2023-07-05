Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,173 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

CLM stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.46%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

