Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $203,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $329,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 287.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $441.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

