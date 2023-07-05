Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.