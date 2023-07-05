Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

