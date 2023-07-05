Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 10,776 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 185,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

