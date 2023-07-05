Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE K opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

