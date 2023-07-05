Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Financial Survey

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73 Melexis 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $90.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Melexis has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Melexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Melexis is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 19.79 $178.88 million $1.42 66.96 Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Melexis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 28.63% 44.49% 27.31% Melexis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Melexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Melexis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

