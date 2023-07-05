Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

