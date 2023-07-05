LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

