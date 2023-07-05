LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

