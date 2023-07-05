Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Plans Dividend of $0.90

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

