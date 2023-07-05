LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.20 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

