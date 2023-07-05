Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.