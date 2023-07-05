Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $108.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,615,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,592,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00325305 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.