Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $37.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.42. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

