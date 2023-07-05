Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LTHM stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Livent by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Livent by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

