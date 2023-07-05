Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($116.77) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.73) to GBX 9,900 ($125.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($121.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,425 ($119.62).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,181 ($103.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,444.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,850.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,818 ($111.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market capitalization of £40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5,843.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($101.73) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($876,065.24). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,332 shares of company stock worth $1,379,235,771 and sold 146,393 shares worth $1,216,460,324. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

