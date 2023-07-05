Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

LOW opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $226.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

