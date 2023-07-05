Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

