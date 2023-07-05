Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) & Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Head-To-Head Review

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Luxfer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luxfer and Lithium & Boron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $423.40 million 0.93 $26.90 million $0.72 19.72 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luxfer and Lithium & Boron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luxfer presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Luxfer has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.51, suggesting that its share price is 1,751% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 4.63% 15.07% 7.66% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luxfer beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; photoengraving plates for graphic arts; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

