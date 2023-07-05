Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,807,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,287,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

