Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

