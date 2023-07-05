Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $236.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

