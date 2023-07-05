Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 104 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.51.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

