Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 119 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

GD stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

