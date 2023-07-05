Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

