Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

