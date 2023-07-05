Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 308 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

