Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

