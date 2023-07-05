Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

