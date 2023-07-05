Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 13,660 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 355,857 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

