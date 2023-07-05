Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 163 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

