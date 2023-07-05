Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 6,662 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

