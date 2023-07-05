Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.
PANW opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $256.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
