Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

