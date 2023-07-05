Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

ROUS opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

