Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

