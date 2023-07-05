Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

