Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $456.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

