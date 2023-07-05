Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $672,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

