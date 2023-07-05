Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,320 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

