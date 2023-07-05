Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 716 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.