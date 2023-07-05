Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

