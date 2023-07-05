MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $260.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

MKTX stock opened at $262.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.24.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

