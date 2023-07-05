Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $188.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.98) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.