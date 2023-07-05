Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $412.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $456.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.92 and a 200-day moving average of $371.39. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

